Navratri 2022: Indian Girls perform Garba dance at 'TIMES SQUARE' goes viral- Watch video here

New Delhi: The festive season is around the corner as Navratri, Durgapooja, Diwali and other festivals are approaching. Since Navratri started from September 26, people are ramping up their Garba practices as that is one of the most attractive traditional dances done in the 9 days of Navratra. While festivities are in full swing every year, this year, three Indian girls performed garba at the famous Times Square in New York, keeping the spirit of the festival alive far and beyond.

Three Indian girls were seen doing garba on the song ‘Jhume Re Gori’ from the Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ on the occasion of Navratri 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

The song ‘Jhume Re Gori’ from ’Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is a Navratri garba number which is sung by Archana Gore , Tarannum Malik Jain, Dipti Rege and Aditi Prabhudesai . In the movie too, Alia Bhatt can be seen in a beautiful ‘chaniya-choli’, performing on the super-hit track on the occasion of Navratri.

The caption to this video reads, “Navratri is coming and Gujjus already started rocking!” And there is a good chance that this video will make you want to stand up and match your steps to these women’s. The video has been shared on the Instagram page of a blogger named Mistry Heli. She has over 60,500 dedicated followers on it. the video has received more than 3,000 likes on it as of now.