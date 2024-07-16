NC Advises DGP to Focus on Professional Duties Amid Rising Tensions in Jammu Region

The ongoing terrorist attacks in the Jammu region have led to a heated exchange of words between political leaders and law enforcement officials in the UT. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday, called for the Director General of Police RR Swain to be held accountable for the escalating violence.

Mufti's statement was in direct response to DGP Swain's comments on Monday, during which DGP had accused leaders of mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir of sympathizing with terrorist families, although the DGP didn't take name of any political parties or leaders directly but it was understood in context of the Mehbooba Mufti’s practice of visiting terrorist families in Valley in the past even when she was the Chief Minister of erstwhile state of J&K.

In a scathing criticism, Mufti questioned the effectiveness of both the current government and DGP Swain over the past six years. She raised concerns about the increasing casualties among security personnel without adequate investigations by central authorities.

The former Chief Minister accused the government of India and its officials of neglecting their responsibility to curb terrorism along borders, particularly in Jammu region. "Locals, regional party leaders, and journalists are not guarding borders; it is upon the government and DGP to address this," she emphasized.

Mehbooba Mufti said that "DGP Swain is helping a particular party (BJP) and their supporters in Jammu and Kashmir", She accuses DGP Swain of fixing political gains for the National party (BJP) during the recently held Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, National Conference Leader Nasir Aslam Wani also expressed dissatisfaction with the current BJP government's efforts in preventing deadly terrorist attacks in Jammu. Wani defended his party against allegations made by DGP Swain regarding supporting terrorist ideologies for political gain. He highlighted that National Conference has been victimized by terrorism as well but remained steadfastly committed to national interests.

In response to these accusations from senior officials, Wani urged DGP Swain to focus more on addressing rising terror activities rather than making unnecessary political statements. DGP Swain's remarks had stirred controversy when he alleged that mainstream regional politics had allowed Pakistan-based infiltrators to manipulate civil society during times of terrorism —a claim which has drawn sharp criticism from local politicians across party lines.