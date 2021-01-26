NCP president Sharad Pawar blames Centre for violence in Delhi; check what other leaders said

New Delhi: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday (January 26) condemned the incidents of violence in Delhi as some farmers entered into the city and clashed with the police, saying nobody will support whatever happened today but the reason behind it cannot be ignored either. The NCP chief said, "those (farmers) sitting calmly grew angry, the Centre didn't fulfill its responsibility. Govt should act maturely and take the right decision."

On the tractor rally in Delhi, Pawar further said "Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh held a protest in a disciplined manner but the government didn't take them seriously. As restraint ended, the tractor march was taken out. Centre's responsibility was to keep law and order in control but they failed."

"The way the agitation handled today is regrettable. We all sitting in Opposition support the farmers' cause and I appeal-- now you (farmers) should go back to your respective villages peacefully and should not give any opportunity to the govt to blame you," the NCP chief added.

Interacting with media persons in Mumbai, Pawar said Punjab may head towards restlessness if the Centre uses force against protesters and asked the Modi government to not commit that sin. He said a way out should have been found over the farmers demands without hurting the protesters who have been agitating for two months.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that whatever happened in Delhi is a matter of national shame as it does not suit either the protestors or the government. He also questioned the Centre as to why the chaos was allowed to spread, and why did the government wait for this incident? Did the government know that agitating farmers will lose their patience, he asked.

SAD condemns incidents of violence in Delhi

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday condemned the incidents of violence in Delhi as some farmers entered into the city and clashed with the police, saying the party stands for peace and communal harmony and believes in democratic values.

The party also appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm at all costs, a statement said. An emergency meeting of the SAD core committee will be convened on Wednesday to consider the situation arising out of the incidents in the national capital.

Mamata blames Centre's insensitive attitude for Delhi violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Centre's "insensitive attitude" and indifference towards farmers are to be blamed for the violent protests in Delhi, maintaining that she was deeply disturbed by the situation. She, however, urged the Centre to engage with the farmers and repeal the new farm laws, which she termed draconian.

In a tweet, she said, "Deeply disturbed by worrying and painful developments that have unfolded on the streets of Delhi. Centre's insensitive attitude and indifference towards our farmer brothers and sisters have to be blamed for this situation."

Violence in Delhi unacceptable: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the violence during the farmers' tractor parade against the new agriculture laws in Delhi is unacceptable even as he ordered a high alert in his state. Condemning the incidents that took place at the historic Red Fort, he urged the farmers to immediately vacate the national capital and return to the borders, where they had been protesting peacefully for the past two months.

Singh ordered a high alert in Punjab amid the tension and violence in Delhi and directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to ensure that law and order in the state is not deteriorated at any cost.

Left parties blame govt for letting things go out of hand

Left leaders also condemned the violence that broke out on the streets of the capital during the tractor rally of farmers, but squarely blamed the government for letting the situation deteriorate.

"The situation has been brought to this pass by the Modi government. Farmers have been protesting peacefully in the cold for more than 60 days, not allowed to come into Delhi and more than 100 kisans are dead," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

Yechury further said the three farm laws must be immediately repealed and the announcement to that should be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

CPI general secretary D Raja too said the violence was no way for either party to deal with the situation, but also blamed the Centre for letting things go out of hand.

Raja said, "The farmers have been agitating for almost 60 days and it has been peaceful and nonviolent. When they were stopped at the borders, they sat there. Now after negotiations, they were allowed to have the rally on agreed routes, then why did the police not ensure that they took the designated path? The incident should have been averted. For this, it is the government that is to blame."

Farmers' union body Samyukta Kisan Morcha, however, disassociated itself from those who indulged in violence during the tractor parade and alleged that some "antisocial elements" infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement.

