Tractor rally live: Centre suspends internet services temporarily in some parts of Delhi

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, the agitating farmers on Tuesday (January 26, 2021) are taking out a tractor rally in different parts of the national capital.

Thousands of protesting farmers camping at the Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi are taking took out a tractor march against Centre's three farm laws and as per the recent reports, the rally now has turned violent in several places. Clashes between the farmers and the security forces were reported after several police barricades were breached. The cops have also lathi-charged on the protesters and used tear-gas.

The farmers have also breached barricades and have entered the Red Fort complex, following which they also hoisted flags. Besides the traffic diversion, several entry and exit gates of the Delhi Metro have also been closed on the yellow, green, violet and blue lines.

