Tractor rally live: Centre suspends internet services temporarily in some parts of Delhi

Thousands of protesting farmers camping at the Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi are taking out a tractor march against Centre's three farm laws and as per the recent reports, the rally has now turned violent at several places. Clashes between the farmers and the security forces were reported after several police barricades were breached.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 - 16:14
PTI photo

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, the agitating farmers on Tuesday (January 26, 2021) are taking out a tractor rally in different parts of the national capital. 

Thousands of protesting farmers camping at the Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi are taking took out a tractor march against Centre's three farm laws and as per the recent reports, the rally now has turned violent in several places. Clashes between the farmers and the security forces were reported after several police barricades were breached. The cops have also lathi-charged on the protesters and used tear-gas. 

The farmers have also breached barricades and have entered the Red Fort complex, following which they also hoisted flags. Besides the traffic diversion, several entry and exit gates of the Delhi Metro have also been closed on the yellow, green, violet and blue lines. 

Follow all the live updates from the farmers' tractor rally here:

26 January 2021, 16:14 PM

Delhi: Photos of protestors putting flags atop a dome at Red Fort.

Red-Fort-Farmers-Protests

Red-Fort-Farmers-Protests

26 January 2021, 16:09 PM

Tractor rally Delhi: Security personnel use tear gas shells, resort to lathicharge to push back the agitating farmers in Nangloi.  (ANI input)

26 January 2021, 15:54 PM

26 January 2021, 15:50 PM

ZeeTrafficUpdate:

Delhi metro closes entry/exit gates of Jama Masjid metro station. Entry/exit gates of Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil and Mansarovar Park are also closed. The entry/exit gates of all stations on Grey line have also been shut.
 

26 January 2021, 15:42 PM

ZeeTrafficUpdate:

Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer ring road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanjhawala road, Palla road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads.
 

 

 

26 January 2021, 15:41 PM

ZeeTrafficUpdate:

Traffic is very heavy on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, Noida link road.
 

26 January 2021, 15:33 PM

The Ministry of Home Affairs suspends internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas in NCT of Delhi till 23:59 hours on January 26.

Telecom services suspended in Delhi

26 January 2021, 15:27 PM

Bharatiya Kisan Union's Rakesh Tikait tells ANI: We know the people who are trying to create a disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation.

26 January 2021, 15:24 PM

The farmers have also breached barricades and have entered the Red Fort complex, following which they also hoisted flags.

Red-Fort-Farmers-Protests

Farmers&#039; protests

(Photos: PTI)

26 January 2021, 15:20 PM

Clashes between the farmers and the security forces were reported after several police barricades were breached. The cops have also lathi-charged on the protesters and used tear-gas. 

 

26 January 2021, 15:19 PM

Thousands of protesting farmers camping at the Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi took out a tractor march against Centre's three farm laws and as per the recent reports, the rally now has turned violent in several places.

  • 1,06,76,838Confirmed
  • 1,53,587Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

