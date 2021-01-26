Tractor rally live: Centre suspends internet services temporarily in some parts of Delhi

26 January 2021, 16:14 PM
Delhi: Photos of protestors putting flags atop a dome at Red Fort.
26 January 2021, 16:09 PM
Tractor rally Delhi: Security personnel use tear gas shells, resort to lathicharge to push back the agitating farmers in Nangloi. (ANI input)
#WATCH: Security personnel resort to lathicharge to push back the protesting farmers, in Nangloi area of Delhi. Tear gas shells also used.

26 January 2021, 15:54 PM
26 January 2021, 15:50 PM
ZeeTrafficUpdate:
Delhi metro closes entry/exit gates of Jama Masjid metro station. Entry/exit gates of Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil and Mansarovar Park are also closed. The entry/exit gates of all stations on Grey line have also been shut.
Security Update
Entry/exit gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed.

26 January 2021, 15:42 PM
ZeeTrafficUpdate:
Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer ring road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanjhawala road, Palla road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads.
Traffic Alert
Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer ring road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanjhawala road, Palla road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads. Please avoid these roads.

26 January 2021, 15:41 PM
ZeeTrafficUpdate:
Traffic is very heavy on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, Noida link road.
Traffic Alert
Traffic is very heavy on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, Noida link road. Please avoid these roads.

26 January 2021, 15:33 PM
The Ministry of Home Affairs suspends internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas in NCT of Delhi till 23:59 hours on January 26.
26 January 2021, 15:27 PM
Bharatiya Kisan Union's Rakesh Tikait tells ANI: We know the people who are trying to create a disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation.
We know the people who are trying to create disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation: Rakesh Tikait, Spox, BKU, when asked that there are allegations that protests have gone out of the hands of farmer leaders

26 January 2021, 15:24 PM
The farmers have also breached barricades and have entered the Red Fort complex, following which they also hoisted flags.
(Photos: PTI)
26 January 2021, 15:20 PM
Clashes between the farmers and the security forces were reported after several police barricades were breached. The cops have also lathi-charged on the protesters and used tear-gas.
26 January 2021, 15:19 PM
Thousands of protesting farmers camping at the Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi took out a tractor march against Centre's three farm laws and as per the recent reports, the rally now has turned violent in several places.