Red Fort incident a matter of national shame, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday (January 26) that whatever happened in Delhi is a matter of national shame as it does not suit either the proterstors or the government. A section of protesting farmers earlier today entered the Red Fort and hoisted flags from the iconic monument in the national capital.

Sanjay Raut also questioned the government as to why the chaos was allowed to spread, and why did the government wait for this incident? Did the government know that agitating farmers will loose their patience, he asked.

Condemning the incident, the Sena MP told reporters that the government should take responsibility for whatever happened on the Red Fort. He also poohpoohed the Centre for creating an emergency like situation.

"If that happens, democracy will be in danger," said Raut, adding that the first Shahin Bagh and now this Kisan movement is a cause of concern.

Earlier in the day, a section of protesting farmers entered the Red Fort and hoisted flags from some domes of the iconic monument in the national capital. The crowd swelled at the monument as some protesting farmers and 'Nihangs' (traditional Sikh warriors) were seen entering the Red Fort and hoisting a flag from the staff from which prime minister unfurls the tricolour on Independence Day.

Earlier, a clash broke out between police and protesting farmers after the latter reached ITO and tried to push towards Lutyen's Delhi, prompting the force to resort to lathicharge and use tear gas shells against them.

The farmers who began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally, reached ITO in Central Delhi despite the force denying them permission for it.

The farmers, who started their `Kisan Gantantra parade` much ahead of their scheduled timing entered the national capital defying the agreement of the scheduled time of tractor rally and creating multiple fronts at Karnal Bypass, Mukarba Chowk, Transport Nagar, Akshardham, Gazipur and Tikri border and some farmers armed with swords were also seen clashing with the police.

As soon as the farmers reached ITO intersection and tried to move towards the Red Fort, many of the farmers clashed with the police personnel and attacked them with sticks and iron rods. The farmers also damaged several vehicles with their tractors.

Following the violence from the farmers, the police fired tear gas shells on the farmers and also resorted to lathi-charge multiple times. After the lathi charge from the police, the farmers left their tractors and rushed to take cover.

Notably, the Delhi Police gave permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

