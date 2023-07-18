trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637174
NDA

NDA's 38 vs Opposition's 26: List Of Parties That Attended Mega Meetings In Delhi, Bengaluru

The NDA and Opposition meetings took place to discuss a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 07:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Leaders of 38 parties joined a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Delhi on Tuesday, while 26 Opposition parties met in Bengaluru to discuss a strategy to take on the Narendra Modi-led coalition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Parties that attended NDA meet

1. PM Narendra Modi's BJP 

2. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)

3. Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction)

4. Rashtriya Lok Janashakti Party (Pashupati Kumar Paras led)

5. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

6. Apna Dal (Soneylal)

7. National People's Party

8. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party

9. All Jharkhand Students Union

IO. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

11. Mizo National Front

12. Indigenous People's Front of Tripura

13. Naga People's Front, Nagaland

14. Republican Party of India (Athawale)

15. Asom Gana Parishad

16. Pattali Makkal Katchi

17. Tamil Maanila Congress

18. United People's Party Liberal

19. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party

20. Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)

21. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party

22. Jannayak Janta Party

23. Prahar Janshakti Party

24. Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

25. Jan Surajya Shakti Party

26. Kuki People's Alliance

27. United Democratic Party (Meghalaya)

28. Hill State People's Democratic Party

29. Nishad Party

30. All India NR Congress

31. Hindustani Awam Morcha HAM

32. Jana Sena party

33. Haryana Lokhit Party

34. Bharath Dharma Jana Sena

35. Kerala Kamaraj Congress

36. Puthiya Tamilagam

37. Lok Jan Shakti party (Ram Vilas Paswan)

38. Gorkha National Liberation Front

Parties that attended Opposition meeting

1. Indian National Congress

2. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)

3. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

4. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

5. Janata Dal (United)

6. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

7. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

8. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ? Sharad Pawar Group

9. Shiv Sena (UBT)

10. Samajwadi Party (SP)

11. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

12. Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)

13. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC)14. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

15. Communist Party of India (Marxist)

16. Communist Party of India (CPI)

17. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation

18. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)

19. All India Forward Bloc

20. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)

21. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

22. Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK)

23. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)

24. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

25. Kerala Congress (M)

26. Kerala Congress (Joseph)

