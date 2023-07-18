NDA's 38 vs Opposition's 26: List Of Parties That Attended Mega Meetings In Delhi, Bengaluru
The NDA and Opposition meetings took place to discuss a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
New Delhi: Leaders of 38 parties joined a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Delhi on Tuesday, while 26 Opposition parties met in Bengaluru to discuss a strategy to take on the Narendra Modi-led coalition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Parties that attended NDA meet
1. PM Narendra Modi's BJP
2. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)
3. Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction)
4. Rashtriya Lok Janashakti Party (Pashupati Kumar Paras led)
5. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
6. Apna Dal (Soneylal)
7. National People's Party
8. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
9. All Jharkhand Students Union
IO. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
11. Mizo National Front
12. Indigenous People's Front of Tripura
13. Naga People's Front, Nagaland
14. Republican Party of India (Athawale)
15. Asom Gana Parishad
16. Pattali Makkal Katchi
17. Tamil Maanila Congress
18. United People's Party Liberal
19. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party
20. Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)
21. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party
22. Jannayak Janta Party
23. Prahar Janshakti Party
24. Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
25. Jan Surajya Shakti Party
26. Kuki People's Alliance
27. United Democratic Party (Meghalaya)
28. Hill State People's Democratic Party
29. Nishad Party
30. All India NR Congress
31. Hindustani Awam Morcha HAM
32. Jana Sena party
33. Haryana Lokhit Party
34. Bharath Dharma Jana Sena
35. Kerala Kamaraj Congress
36. Puthiya Tamilagam
37. Lok Jan Shakti party (Ram Vilas Paswan)
38. Gorkha National Liberation Front
Parties that attended Opposition meeting
2. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)
3. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
4. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
5. Janata Dal (United)
6. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)
7. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
8. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ? Sharad Pawar Group
9. Shiv Sena (UBT)
10. Samajwadi Party (SP)
11. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)
12. Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)
13. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC)14. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
15. Communist Party of India (Marxist)
16. Communist Party of India (CPI)
17. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation
18. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)
19. All India Forward Bloc
20. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)
21. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)
22. Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK)
23. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)
24. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)
25. Kerala Congress (M)
26. Kerala Congress (Joseph)
