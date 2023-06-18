Nearly 38,000 People In 13 Districts Affected By Assam Floods

GUWAHATI: Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Saturday that nearly 38,000 people in 13 districts of the state have been affected in the current flood. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 25,275 people have been affected alone in Lakhimpur district while 3857 people affected in Dibrugarh, 3631 people affected in Biswanath district. ASDMA mentioned that many rivers are flowing above danger level mark at various districts in the state.

"Following incessant rain, the water level of many rivers in the region is rising up and the Brahmaputra river is flowing above danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Kopili at Kampur in Nagaon district, Puthimari at NH road crossing in Kamrup district," an official statement said. "146 villages under 23 revenue circles in Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri districts have affected in the deluge while urban floods have been reported in Cachar, Kamrup (Metro) and Nalbari districts," it added.

According to ASDMA in last 24 hours flood waters have breached 5 embankments and damaged 8 other embankments, 8 roads, 1 bridge, few schools, anganwadi centres in different districts of the state. The flood waters have submerged 1409.65 hectares of crop land in the flood hit districts. Looking at the situation, the district administration has set up 17 relief distribution centres and two relief camps.

On the other hand, one person namely Muktar Ali (35 years old) died in landslide at Dhirenpara area in Guwahati on Saturday.