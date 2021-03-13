NEET 2021 to be held on August 1, will be conducted in 11 languages, says NTA

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination for admission in undergraduate medical courses to be held on August 1.

The NTA notification was released on Friday (March 12). "NEET (UG) - 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode on 01 August (Sunday)," said NTA notification.

NEET (UG) - 2021 pic.twitter.com/vetC5ozo6n — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) March 12, 2021

NEET UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/ recognized medical/dental and other institutions in India.

NTA in the notification said that the information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, among other things will be available shortly on its website when the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) 2021 starts.

The national-level entrance was conducted on September 13. NEET is an entrance test for medical and allied programmes, being held by the NTA. The NTA had declared the NEET 2020 results on October 16.

Following the four attempts of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) for admissions to architecture, engineering and technical undergraduate programmers, students had appealed that there should be multiple attempts for NEET 2021.

