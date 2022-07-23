NewsIndia
NEET

NEET-PG 2022 counselling to begin on September 1, check details here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Since 748 seats are still lying vacant in NEET Superspeciality counselling for the academic year 2021, the government has decided to conduct a special round of counselling without any cut-off percentile eligibility

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate)counselling will begin on September 1, official sources said on Saturday. Students who have qualified in the NEET-PG 2022 exam will be able to fill their choices with respect to courses and colleges during the counselling process for admission to All India Quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, and central and deemed universities.

The PG counselling will commence for all central universities, deemed Universities and 50 per cent All India quota seats and 50 per cent state quota seats of medical and dental colleges simultaneously, the officials said.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health will conduct the counselling in online mode, they told PTI.

Keeping in mind that 748 seats are still lying vacant in NEET Superspeciality counselling for the academic year 2021, the government has decided to conduct a special round of counselling without any cut-off percentile eligibility to prevent wastage of seats and in the larger public interest as a one-time measure, the officials said.
The special mop-up round II for NEET-SS 2021 counselling will begin on Tuesday, they said.

Usually, NEET-PG is held in January and the counselling starts in March. But because of COVID-19 and the delay in the last year's admission process, this year's exam was held on May 21 and the results were declared on June 1, a senior official said.

"Also, inspections of medical colleges are being carried out by the NMC and the last date of issuing letter of permission is August 15. Hence, it has been decided to start the counselling process from September 1 so that all the new seats can be included in the first round of counselling itself," the official said.

