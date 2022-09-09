NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC releases advisory for candidates on mcc.nic.in, check details here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released an advisory for NEET PG candidates ahead of the NEET PG 2022 Counselling process on its official website - mcc.nic.in. According to the MCC's advisory, candidates are allotted seats on the basis of merit and choices filled by them through MCC software and seats are not allotted on the basis of nomination.

MCC advised NEET PG 2022 students to be aware of scrupulous persons providing allotment letters as no letters are issued by MCC of DGHS to successful students.

"Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission," stated MCC.

MCC advised candidates to perform all the activities related to the registration process by themselves and cautioned candidtes against fake agents. The Committee has also advised candidates not to share NEET PG 2022 Counselling registration number and password with anyone.

Candidates must note that the MCC doesn't host any website other than its official website- mcc.nic.in and any case of fraudulent website/ agent may be immediately reported to MCC and FIR may be lodged by the candidate for such matters.