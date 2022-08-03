NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the NEET answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by this week by 5 July on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, the official confirmation on the release date of the NEET answer key by NTA is awaited. NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially.

NEET answer key 2022: Here's how to download

Students can download NEET answer key following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website of NEET: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link once available

NEET 2022 official answer key will appear on the screen

Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code

Match the responses mentioned in the answer key

Calculate the scores using the NEET answer key official

Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates can challenge the responses by paying the non-refundable fee of Rs 200 on NTA's official website neet.nta.nic.in for each objection.

NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17, 2022 at different centres located in 497 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India. This year, 18,72,341 candidates registered to appear for NEET UG 2022. We are expecting that NTA will declare NEET UG 2022 results by the second week of August.