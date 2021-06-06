हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Negligence of Uttar Pradesh's Basti health workers in handling COVID-test kit caught on camera, probe underway

Health department workers were caught on camera allegedly packing up RT-PCR test kits without taking the requisite samples from COVID-19 patients in Basti in Uttar Pradesh. 

Representational Image

Basti: Health department workers were caught on camera allegedly packing up RT-PCR test kits without taking the requisite samples from COVID-19 patients in Basti in Uttar Pradesh. 

Videos of the incident found circulating online claim that an elderly man had visited a health centre located in Maharipur village of Basti district to get a COVID-19 test done. 

However, the video claims that health workers at the centre made him fill up a form but packed the RT-PCR test stick without collecting his sample. The administration has ordered an inquiry into the alleged negligence by the health workers.

"People in the video have been identified. Action will be taken against them," Basti District Magistrate Saumya Agarwal told ANI on Saturday. 

Enquiry is underway and further details awaited. 

