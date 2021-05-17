Netizens mourn death of Zee 24 Ghanta's Editor Anjan Bandyopadhyay

Kolkata: Popular TV anchor and eminent journalist Anjan Bandyopadhyay’s sudden demise has left everyone in shock. Netizens took to Twitter on Monday (May 17) to pay tribute and honour his memory.

He died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday night, a health department official said. Bandyopadhyay was tested positive for Covid-19 around a month ago. He was 56.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the eminent journalist who died at a private hospital on Sunday night.

Using the #AnjanBandyopadhyay hashtag, many users posted their condolences and expressed that they were extremely saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Bandyopadhyay.

Take a look at the response from Twitter users on hearing the sad news:

Can't sink this in. Shocking. Am speechless. One of the rare unbiased journalists in today's world, Anjan Bandyopadhyay, Zee 24 Ghanta editor is no more. He succumbed to COVID. A huge loss for journalism and Bengal. #coronavirus #AnjanBandyopadhyay https://t.co/aMS5BgEwyV — Debdeep Mukherjee (@DebdeepMukher18) May 16, 2021

Shocked at the demise of the popular journalist, this user said this is a huge loss for journalism and Bengal.

Can't sink this in. Shocking. One of the extremely unbiased journalist in bengal, #AnjanBandyopadhyay passes away today… strength to his family… RIP sir — Priyam Sarkar (@bubun_91) May 16, 2021

Another netizen expressed his grief by saying that some deaths are heavier than mountains.

Shocking. Heart'breaking' news. The world of Journalism lost one of its finest gems as Sri Anjan Bandyopadhyay, eminent journalist and Editor, Zee 24 Ghanta lost his battle against Covid19 at 9:25pm on May 16, 2021. Rest in peace, Sir. @Zee24Ghanta #anjanbandyopadhyay — Jayeeta Ganguly (@jayeetag) May 16, 2021

What you remember is his zeal and laughter ..He used to sit next to me mostly to guide me as i was a new entrant to Journalism then ..#AnjanBandyopadhyay How could you leave so early ???

RIP!@abandopa @MohuaCTOI — Rakhee Bakshee (@RBakshee) May 17, 2021

According to family sources, Anjan Bandyopadhyay had tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April following which he was hospitalised.

