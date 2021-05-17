हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anjan Bandyopadhyay

Netizens mourn death of Zee 24 Ghanta's Editor Anjan Bandyopadhyay

Anjan Bandyopadhyay died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday night.

Picture credit: Twitter
Picture credit: Twitter

Kolkata: Popular TV anchor and eminent journalist Anjan Bandyopadhyay’s sudden demise has left everyone in shock. Netizens took to Twitter on Monday (May 17) to pay tribute and honour his memory.

He died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday night, a health department official said. Bandyopadhyay was tested positive for Covid-19 around a month ago. He was 56.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the eminent journalist who died at a private hospital on Sunday night.

Using the #AnjanBandyopadhyay hashtag, many users posted their condolences and expressed that they were extremely saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Bandyopadhyay.

Take a look at the response from Twitter users on hearing the sad news:

Shocked at the demise of the popular journalist, this user said this is a huge loss for journalism and Bengal.

Another netizen expressed his grief by saying that some deaths are heavier than mountains.

 

 

According to family sources, Anjan Bandyopadhyay had tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April following which he was hospitalised.

Tags:
Anjan BandyopadhyayCOVID-19Zee 24 Ghanta
