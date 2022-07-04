The terror organisations across the border in Pakistan are hatching a new conspiracy. By entering the BJP, gaining access, and doing recce is to make a plot to kill the top leadership, said a BJP Spokesperson. Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorists of Lashker Toiba identified as Talib Hussain of Rajouri and Faisal Ahmed Dar of Pulwama in Reasi area of Jammu region.

According to BJP Spokesperson, Talib Hussain was an active member of BJP and was also in-charge of minority Morcha social media Jammu. The BJP says open online membership is the reason as there is no background check done on these people. BJP also says that Pakistan has a new Modus Operandi to put these terrorists in political party offices.

Terror recruits trying to enter political parties, kill top leadership

''With the arrest of Talib Hussain a new issue has come up, the terror organisations across the border in Pakistan are hatching a new conspiracy. By entering the BJP, gaining access, and doing recce is to make a plot to kill the top leadership. The police have busted the module which has come from across the border by those who want to spread terror. Anyone can become a member of the BJP online. I'd say this is a drawback since there is no system to check the criminal record or antecedents of the people who are taking membership online,'' said R. S Pathania, spokesperson BJP.

Villagers help J&K police in nabbing 2 wanted terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that these two terrorists were caught by villagers of Tukson Dhok while they were taking shelter in the area. Police also recovered 2AK rifles, 7 Grenades, a Pistol, and a huge quantity of ammunition from their possession. Jammu and Kashmir Police had declared Talib as an absconder and a reward was announced for him ten days ago after a terror module was busted in the same region. Police says that Talib Hussain was in constant touch with LeT terrorist Qasim based in Pakistan and was involved in at least 3 cases of IED blast at Rajouri district besides civilian killings and grenade blasts.

''From the last few days, we were searching for Talib Hussain in the Rajouri area of Jammu Region. We had recovered 5 IEDs from the residence of Talib Hussain. We were constantly looking for Talib Hussain and our searches were going on in the area. Areas in Rajouri and Raesi were searched. During the search operation, he had reached the higher reaches in the area where they were trying to take shelter. We had kept a reward on Talib Hussain. And people saw them moving in the area, which looked suspicious to them as they were carrying arms and bags along. People showed courage and caught them despite these terrorists having arms and ammunition and could have done anything to them," said Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has awarded the villagers for their bravery. State has rewarded them with 5 lakh rupees while Jammu and Kashmir Police has given 2 lakh rupees to the villagers for catching the terrorists. The LG of UT of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha has also applauded the courage of villagers and said that with this kind of determination shown by the villagers, the end days of terrorism is not far.

However, the political parties across India are pointing fingers towards BJP, as this is the second incident in recent time where someone like Talib Hussain, an active LeT terrorist was found to be connected with BJP.

While Congress has taken strong exception to the presence of dreaded terrorists in the ranks of the BJP and asked the ruling party to explain it to the nation how the dreaded terrorists have been enjoying its patronage by getting important assignments in the party. The PDP Chief has also commented and said that all criminal elements in the society are associated with the BJP.

"One of the murderers of Udaipur case whose name is Riyaz was allegedly associated with BJP. His pictures with leaders from BJP are all over the internet. The same way, Talib Hussain has been arrested, he is a LeT militant and was in-charge of BJP's IT Cell. It seems all the criminal elements in the society are associated with the BJP. They get these people to do work which leads to communal tensions. The killing in Udaipur, which was so inhuman, the killer is a worker of BJP. The cow vigilantes who killed the Muslims were garlanded by BJP," said Mehbooba Mufti, Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces and political parties have started checking background of the members who have recently joined to ensure exclusion of terror elements.

