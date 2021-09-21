हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IRCTC

New Delhi railway station's `Executive Lounge` provides airport-like facilities, check out what it offers

Massage chair service, music, business centre facilities have been provided in the lounge, built at the station.  

Image credit: IANS

New Delhi, 21 Sep (IANS) The New Delhi railway station is offering airport-like facilities to the passengers. A world-class `Executive Lounge` by IRCTC, aiming to make the journey comfortable, can be found on the first floor of platform number 1 of the station, wherein the passengers will get all the facilities that are found in an airport.

If a traveller has to do his office work and needs a computer with internet facility, then he can use the business centre of the lounge.

Apart from a Wi-Fi internet connection and TV, the lounge also offers a multi-cuisine buffet.

However, for all these facilities, passengers will have to pay a fixed amount.

An entry fee of Rs 150 will be charged for the first hour, while Rs 99 will be charged separately for each additional hour.

Passengers can also opt for Lounge Package 1, which costs Rs 600 for 2 hours. The package includes entry fee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and shower.

Apart from this, for additional facilities, passenger can choose Lounge Package 2.

In the lounge, IRCTC will also arrange special buffet, which has been fixed at Rs 250 to 385 per person.

The lounge will remain open 24 hours for the passengers.
 

IRCTCNew Delhiexecutive loungeIndian Railways
