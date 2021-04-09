New timings for metro train in this city after COVID-19 night curfew

New Delhi: Due to the current night curfew imposed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the metro timings have been changed. The last metro will now run at 9 pm.

In order to curb the COVID-19 spread in the city, Lucknow Metro will be operational till 9 pm and the last metro will depart from Munshipulia and Lucknow Airport Metro. In general circumstances, the last metro used to ply at 10.30 pm.

A night curfew was imposed by the district administration in Lucknow late on Wednesday (April 7) night from 9 pm to 6 am. The curfew is applicable only in Lucknow Municipal Corporation area, while rural Lucknow has been exempted.

The District Magistrate of Lucknow in a tweet on Wednesday informed that educational institutions will remain closed in the district till April 15. While the restrictions will not be applicable for medical, nursing and para medical institutions.

The supply of fruits, vegetables, milk, LPG, petrol-diesel and medicine will continue. People working in government and semi-government jobs for night shifts are exempted. From private sector, people engaged in essential goods services have also been exempted.

The night curfew which came into force on April 8 will last till on April 16.

People going to from railway station, bus station, and airport can travel by showing their valid tickets. No restrictions have been imposed on the movement of freight trains.

Besides Lucknow, night curfew has also been imposed in other UP cities including Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Bareilly and Meerut.

