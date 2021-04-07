Lucknow imposes night curfew, educational institutes closed till April 15

Lucknow: A night curfew was imposed by the district administration late on Wednesday night from 9 pm to 6 am, the curfew will be applicable only in Lucknow Municipal Corporation area, and not in rural Lucknow.

The District Magistrate of Lucknow in a tweet on Wednesday said that educational institutions would be closed in the district till April 15. The restrictions will not be applicable for medical, nursing and para medical institutions, he said in the tweet in Hindi.

लखनऊ में कोविड19 संक्रमण पर नियंत्रण हेतु तत्काल प्रभाव से दिनांक 15 अप्रैल 2021 तक चिकित्सा, नर्सिंग एवम् पैरा मेडिकल संस्थानों को छोड़ कर समस्त सरकारी, गैर सरकारी अथवा निजी प्रबंधधीन विद्यालय, महाविद्यालय एवम् शैक्षणिक संस्थान एवं कोचिंग संस्थान बंद किए जाते हैं। — DM Lucknow (@AdminLKO) April 7, 2021

All government, non-government or privately-run schools, colleges and educational institutes and coaching institutes will be closed in the district. Examinations, theoretical and practical, will be conducted in recognized educational institutions in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol, he added.

The supply of fruits, vegetables, milk, LPG, petrol-diesel and medicine will continue.

People working in government and semi-government jobs for night shifts will be exempted. From private sector, people engaged in essential goods services will be exempted.

People going to from railway station, bus station, and airport will be able to travel by showing their valid tickets. No restrictions have been imposed on the movement of freight trains.

The curfew will come into force on April 8 till 6 am on April 16. All work can resume during the day from 6 am to 9 pm with the mandatory COVID-19 protocol in place.