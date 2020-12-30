हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

New Year's Eve: Exit from this Delhi Metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards on December 31

However, the entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train.

New Year&#039;s Eve: Exit from this Delhi Metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards on December 31
File Photo

Delhi: In a step to contain the spread of coronavirus amid New Year's Eve celebrations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has on Wednesday (December 30, 2020) announced that exit from one of its most crowded metro stations will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards on December 31.

"To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31 December 2020), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards," said DMRC.

However, the entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train.

"Please plan your journey accordingly," said DMRC.

Notably, Rajiv Chowk is the closest metro station to Delhi's Connaught Place which is one of the most famous shopping hubs across the national capital. The place is also known for its clubs and bars. 

The announcement also comes amid the detection of the new COVID-19 strain in Delhi. Over 8 people have been found with the mutant variant of SARS- CoV-2 virus reported from the UK in Delhi. 

Although, Delhi's COVID-19 positivity ratio and active cases are on a constant decline for one week now. According to the health bulletin on December 29, Delhi has 6,122 active coronavirus cases. The national capital has also witnessed 6,07,494 recoveries and 10,502 COVID-19-related deaths.
 

ALSO READ | New Year's Eve party: Night curfew, Section 144 and ban on bursting firecrackers; check rules for your state, city

ALSO READ CCTV cameras, obstruction detection devices, speed with safety: Here’s why DMRC's ‘driverless train’ is a class apart

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Delhi MetroDMRC
Next
Story

Union Ministers meet farmer unions at Vigyan Bhawan to solve deadlock over agri laws
  • 1,02,44,852Confirmed
  • 1,48,439Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M14S

Farmers Protest : Final negotiation proposal this time pave the way for a solution?