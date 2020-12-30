New Year's Eve: Exit from this Delhi Metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards on December 31

Delhi: In a step to contain the spread of coronavirus amid New Year's Eve celebrations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has on Wednesday (December 30, 2020) announced that exit from one of its most crowded metro stations will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards on December 31.

"To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31 December 2020), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards," said DMRC.

However, the entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train.

"Please plan your journey accordingly," said DMRC.

Notably, Rajiv Chowk is the closest metro station to Delhi's Connaught Place which is one of the most famous shopping hubs across the national capital. The place is also known for its clubs and bars.

The announcement also comes amid the detection of the new COVID-19 strain in Delhi. Over 8 people have been found with the mutant variant of SARS- CoV-2 virus reported from the UK in Delhi.

Although, Delhi's COVID-19 positivity ratio and active cases are on a constant decline for one week now. According to the health bulletin on December 29, Delhi has 6,122 active coronavirus cases. The national capital has also witnessed 6,07,494 recoveries and 10,502 COVID-19-related deaths.



