NIA chargesheets three Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in HM Kishtwar conspiracy

New Delhi: NIA filed Charge-Sheet before the NIA Special Court, Jammu against three Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists namely i) Jaffer Hussain s/o Mohd. Ashraf Butt r/o Hunjalla, Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, ii) Tanveer Ahmed Malik s/o Late Jamal Din Malik r/o Village Tantna, Doda, Jammu & Kashmir and iii) Taraq Hussain Giri son of Ghulam Hussain, Village Pochhal Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir in RC-08/2019/NIA/JMU. Charges will be abated against the other three terrorists involved in the crime namely i) Osama Bin Javed @ Osama; ii) Haroon Abbas Wani and iii) Zahid Hussain @ Zahid, who have been killed in encounters with Security Forces.

2. The case was initially registered as FIR No. 31/2019 dated 08.03.2019 at Police Station Kishtwar, District Kishtwar, J&K relating to the snatching of a service weapon of the escort in charge of DC Kishtwar. NIA had re-registered the case as RC-08/2019/NIA/JMU on 02.11.2019 and taken over the investigation.

3. Investigation has revealed that the instant case was one of the several terrorist acts committed by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen during the years 2018 - 2019 in Kishtwar. The objective of all these terror acts was to revive militancy in Kishtwar by looting arms and targeting prominent persons of a particular community to create terror among the members of that community.

4. The accused persons Osama Bin Javed @ Osama, Haroon Abbas Wani @ Haroon and Zahid Hussain @ Zahid were killed in encounters with security forces at different places in the years 2019 and 2020. They were terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) in the Doda-kishtwar belt and were involved in many terror acts in Kishtwar. Accused Jaffer Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed Malik and Taraq Hussain Giri were providing logistics support and organising shelter for the HM terrorists involved in the multiple terrorist incidents.

5. Further investigation in the case continues.

