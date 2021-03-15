हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NIA investigation

NIA conducts raids in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka over ISIS terror probe

In a major action against the Islamic State (IS) modules, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (March 15) carried out searches at seven locations across the country, including one in Delhi.

NIA conducts raids in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka over ISIS terror probe
Representational Image

New Delhi: In a major action against the Islamic State (IS) modules, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (March 15) carried out searches at seven locations across the country, including one in Delhi.

An NIA source said that the multiple agency sleuths are carrying out searches at seven locations in Delhi, Karnataka and Kerala.

In Delhi, the searches are being carried out in the Jafrabad area. He said that the NIA team is searching two locations in Bengaluru.

The news agency, IANS reported a source saying that the agency sleuths are also carrying out searches at four locations in Kerala’s Kochi and Koonur.

The source said that the premises of the people being searched belong to educated people, who have been allegedly radicalised by the IS groups.

"The people whose premises are being searched can be arrested after their questioning," the source added.

The source, however, refused to share more details.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NIA investigationnia raids in delhiNIA raidsISIS groups
Next
Story

Two terrorist killed by security forces, encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Must Watch

PT19M39S

Maharashtra's govt imposes complete 1 week lockdown in Nagpur