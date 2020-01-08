NIA files chargesheet against 11 accused in Ansarullah case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed chargesheet in a special court in Chennai against 11 accused persons from Tamil Nadu in the Ansarullah case. "The case was registered by NIA on July 9, 2019, against 16 accused persons from Tamil Nadu based on credible information received that the accused persons and their associates while in UAE, had conspired and conducted religious classes with the objective of establishing Islamic rule in India, through violent jihad and promoting unlawful activities," an official release said.

The case was filed under various sections of IPC besides the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Fourteen accused persons in the case were arrested and detained in UAE for "clandestinely conducting religious classes and meetings with the intention of promoting violent jihad and other unlawful activities".

NIA investigation in UAE and India revealed that accused had formed a pro-jihadi group or jamaat Mohammed Ibrahim alias Jamali.

"And that they had organised meetings and classes at various places in UAE and India on topics like jihad and Khilafat besides against democracy in India, with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India through violent jihad and by promoting unlawful activities," the release said.

Five accused were also associated with the proscribed terrorist organization ISIS/ Daish, by subscribing to and disseminating the violent jihadi ideology of the proscribed organization.