Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids in the Bathindi area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. However, there was no official word on whether the raids were in connection with an ongoing investigation at the time of filing this report. Meanwhile, the Sopore Police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested two OGWS (Over Ground Workers) of the proscribed Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Following the arrest, cartridges and grenades were also recovered from the possession of the terror associates.

Confirming the development, news agency ANI said, "Sopore Police arrested two LeT (Lashkar-e-Toiba) OGWS (Over Ground Workers). 8 rounds of pistols & grenades were recovered from their possession. An FIR has been registered & investigation is underway."





An FIR was registered in connection with the arrests and an investigation is underway, Sopore Police informed on Friday.