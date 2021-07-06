हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NIA

NIA refutes reports of dubious bills claimed by officer in J&K, inquiry findings submitted to MHA

"In some media, an article is circulating about dubious bills claimed by an SP rank officer of NIA based in Jammu and Kashmir. In this context, an inquiry was conducted into the allegations and they were found to be false and baseless," the probe agency said

NIA refutes reports of dubious bills claimed by officer in J&amp;K, inquiry findings submitted to MHA
representational purpose

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday dismissed social media reports, circulating about dubious bills claimed by a Superintended (SP) rank officer of the agency based in Jammu and Kashmir. In an official statement, the NIA said that an inquiry was conducted and the allegations were found to be false. The finding of the inquiry has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"In some media, an article is circulating about dubious bills claimed by an SP rank officer of NIA based in Jammu and Kashmir. In this context, an inquiry was conducted into the allegations and they were found to be false and baseless. The finding of the inquiry has been submitted to MHA," said the probe agency. 

It added that during his stint with NIA, the officer has demonstrated the "highest standards of professionalism and integrity". Stating that reporting of unverified facts causes "dissatisfaction and demotivation" amongst various ranks and has the potential to adversely impact their performance, the NIA said it is fully committed to maintaining the highest level of probity amongst its workforce and does not condone any misdemeanour of any rank and file. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NIANational Investigation AgencyJammu & KashmirSPMinistry of Home Affairs
Next
Story

Same sex marriage: Can foreign-origin spouse be allowed to apply for OCI? Delhi HC seeks Centre's response

Must Watch

PT3M31S

Many Governors transferred, Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed as Governor of Karnataka