NIOS 2022: National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS has released the exam dates for the Class 10th and 12th Theory Exam scheduled to take place on October 2022. NIOS posted the schedule and official notice on their website, sdmis.nios.ac.in. According to the officially published notice, students in Classes 10 and 12 will start taking the NIOS 2022 Theory Exams on October 12, 2022.

NIOS 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the NIOS admit card link

Alternatively, students can refer to the direct link mentioned above

On the appeared login page, key in your NIOS enrolment number

Now, select the hall ticket type and proceed

NIOS admit card will appear on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

“The result of the examination is likely to be declared in 6 weeks after the last date of examination. No inquiries about the actual date of declaration of result will be entertained. A copy of the relevant portion of the result will be communicated to the Accredited Institutions immediately after the declaration of results and will also be available at the official website”, read the official notification.