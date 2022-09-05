NIOS 2022 Exam Dates RELEASED for Class 10th, 12th theory exams on sdmis.nios.ac.in- Check schedule here
NIOS has released the exam dates for the Class 10th and 12th Theory exams scheduled to take place in October. The exams will begin on October 12, 2022 and conclude on November 23, 2022, scroll down for more details.
NIOS 2022: National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS has released the exam dates for the Class 10th and 12th Theory Exam scheduled to take place on October 2022. NIOS posted the schedule and official notice on their website, sdmis.nios.ac.in. According to the officially published notice, students in Classes 10 and 12 will start taking the NIOS 2022 Theory Exams on October 12, 2022.
NIOS 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download
- Go to the official website--nios.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the NIOS admit card link
- Alternatively, students can refer to the direct link mentioned above
- On the appeared login page, key in your NIOS enrolment number
- Now, select the hall ticket type and proceed
- NIOS admit card will appear on the screen
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference.
NIOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022; download the official notice here
“The result of the examination is likely to be declared in 6 weeks after the last date of examination. No inquiries about the actual date of declaration of result will be entertained. A copy of the relevant portion of the result will be communicated to the Accredited Institutions immediately after the declaration of results and will also be available at the official website”, read the official notification.
