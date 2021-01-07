Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Modi, her husband Maiank Mehta turn approver in PNB loan fraud case

NEW DELHI: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Modi and her husband Mayank Mehta has turned approver in a multi-crore PNB bank loan fraud case.

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Modi and her husband Mayank Mehta has turned approver for assisting in the confiscation of 2 flats in New York, 1 each in London & Mumbai, balances in 2 Swiss Bank accounts & a bank account in Mumbai totaling to Rs 579 cr in Bank Fraud case,'' the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

Purvi, a Belgian national, is an accused in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate. “The accused staying abroad at present shall be directed to present herself before the court, for which purpose the prosecution shall take necessary steps,” the court order said.

A PTI report said that in her application for a pardon, Purvi Modi said she was not a prime accused and has been attributed only a limited role by the investigating agency. She has so far fully co-operated with the ED by providing all the requisite information and documents, she added.

On account of being Nirav Modi’s sister, she was in a unique position to provide “substantial and important evidence, information, proof, and documents and access to bank accounts, assets, companies and entities that are relevant to Nirav Modi and his actions/dealings”, the plea said.

Nirav Modi has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since March 2019 following India’s extradition request.