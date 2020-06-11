NIRF Ranking 2020: National Law School of India University Bangalore rated top law college in India

NEW DELHI: National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore, has retained the top spot in NIRF Ranking 2020 for law colleges released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday.

The National Law University, Delhi (NLU Delhi) has bagged the second place and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad has been ranked third in the top come in third place.

Launched by HRD Ministry in 2015, the NIRF ranking judges teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

The rankings are released for a total of 10 categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, Dental and Law.

The HRD Minister released India Rankings 2020 virtually in 10 categories in the presence of Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Dhotre.

Additional Secretary (Higher Education) Rakesh Ranjan, MHRD; Chairman UGC Prof DP Singh; Chairman, AICTE Anil Sahasrabudhe; Chairman NBA, Prof KK Aggarwal; Member Secretary NBA, Dr. Anil Kumar Nassa, and representatives of Higher Education Institutions witnessed the release through video conferencing.

This is the fifth consecutive edition of India Rankings of the institutions of higher education in India.

In 2020, an addition to nine rankings ie one domain “Dental” has been introduced for the first time bringing the total tally to 10 categories / subject domains.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that these rankings act as a guide to students for selection of universities based on a set of criteria and helps universities to improve their performance on various ranking parameters and identify gaps in research and areas of improvement.

He added that the Ranking of Institutions at the national level instills a competitive spirit amongst institutions to perform better and secure higher rank in international ranking.

Pokhriyal said that the Ministry of HRD has taken this important initiative of creating a National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which is being used for past five years for ranking of institutions of higher education in different categories and domains of knowledge and it is indeed a source of encouragement for all of us.

He said that this exercise has also created a habit of organizing the data by the institutions and most of all these institutions attempt themselves to become more competitive.

The Minister was happy to observe that broad categories of parameters identified in the NIRF have successfully captured all the important aspects of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduate outcomes etc. in institutions of higher education.

The Minister was happy to learn that country-specific parameters relevant to the Indian situation such as regional diversity, outreach, gender equity and inclusion of disadvantaged sections of the society are included in the ranking methodology.

All parameters and sub-parameters are duly normalized so keep them “size-independent” and “age-independent” so that large and old institutions do not get undue advantages.

Pokhriyal said that it is indeed befitting that besides Overall ranking, category-specific rankings are done for colleges and universities and subject-specific rankings are done for Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Law and Medicine. A new subject domain, i.e. “Dental” is introduced from 2020 onwards.

NIRF Ranking 2020: The top law colleges in the country are listed below.

National Law School of India University, Bangalore

National Law University, Delhi

NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Kharagpur

National Law University, Jodhpur

The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata

Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

Symbiosis Law School, Pune

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar

Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

National Law University, Cuttack

Panjab University, Chandigarh