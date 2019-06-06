Nirmala Sitharaman expresses gratitude on ideas shared on Union Budget 2019

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday took to Twitter expressing her gratitude to those who shared ideas on the Union Budget 2019. The finance minister said that she is grateful for every thought/idea that is being shared by scholars, economists and enthusiasts through various platforms. She said that she read many of the ideas, adding that her team carefully collates them for her. Thanking all she asked people to keep sending their ideas.

Grateful for every thought/idea that’s being shared by scholars, economists and enthusiasts through print, electronic, and on social media. I read many of them; also, my team carefully collates them for me. Value every bit. Thanks. Please keep them coming. #Budget2019 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 6, 2019

On May 31, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the Economic Survey will be tabled on 4th of July and the Union Budget will be presented on July 5. It may be recalled that the interim budget for the year 2019-20 was presented by then finance minister Piyush Goyal on February 1, 2019.

The key focus during the Union Budget 2019 will also be to set the tone of the economy and work towards sectors like real-estate, infra, and construction sector which can speed up employment generation. Other major sectors in focus will be SMEs, taxation and make in India. The government is also expected to take several reform steps in FDI to kick-start growth.