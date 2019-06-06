close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman expresses gratitude on ideas shared on Union Budget 2019

The finance minister said that she is grateful for every thought/idea that is being shared by scholars, economists and enthusiasts through various platforms.

Nirmala Sitharaman expresses gratitude on ideas shared on Union Budget 2019

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday took to Twitter expressing her gratitude to those who shared ideas on the Union Budget 2019. The finance minister said that she is grateful for every thought/idea that is being shared by scholars, economists and enthusiasts through various platforms. She said that she read many of the ideas, adding that her team carefully collates them for her. Thanking all she asked people to keep sending their ideas.

Live TV

"Grateful for every thought/idea that’s being shared by scholars, economists and enthusiasts through print, electronic, and on social media. I read many of them; also, my team carefully collates them for me. Value every bit. Thanks. Please keep them coming," said Sitharaman.

On May 31, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the Economic Survey will be tabled on 4th of July and the Union Budget will be presented on July 5. It may be recalled that the interim budget for the year 2019-20 was presented by then finance minister Piyush Goyal on February 1, 2019.

The key focus during the Union Budget 2019 will also be to set the tone of the economy and work towards sectors like real-estate, infra, and construction sector which can speed up employment generation. Other major sectors in focus will be SMEs, taxation and make in India. The government is also expected to take several reform steps in FDI to kick-start growth.

Tags:
Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2019Budget 2019General Budget 2019
Next
Story

Amritsar turns into fortress with 3,000 security personnel for Operation Blue Star's anniversary

Must Watch

PT4M49S

Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya with 18 Sena MPs on June 15th