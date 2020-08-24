Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone, inaugurate 35 highway projects worth over Rs 9400 cr in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate 35 highway projects in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday (August 25, 2020).

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will also preside over the virtual function.

It will also be attended by Union Ministers Thavar Chand Gehlot and Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Gen Dr V K Singh (Rtd), Ministers from the State, several MPs, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the State.

These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a road length of 1139 kilometres and involve construction value of over Rs 9400 crore.

"Paving the way for development of MP, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the State," said the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Earlier on August 21, Nitin Gadkari had launched ‘Harit Path’, a mobile app to monitor the plantations through geo-tagging and web-based GIS-enabled monitoring tools. The app has been developed by

NHAI to monitor location, growth, species details, maintenance activities, targets and achievements of each of its field units for each and every plant under all plantation projects.

While inaugurating the mobile app, the Minister emphasized on strict monitoring of plantation and transplantation of trees.

Chairing a meeting to review New Green Highways Policy (Plantation) and to discuss the use of new technologies in road construction through video conference, he said that it should be our mission to reduce the cost of construction by 25 %.

He suggested that specialised persons or agencies should be hired for plantation of trees along the highways.

