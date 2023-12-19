Nitish Kumar For PM? Posters In Patna Demand That He Be INDIA Bloc’s Face For 2024 Elections

As the INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, gears up for its fourth meeting on Tuesday, posters of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have surfaced in Patna, urging that he be declared the alliance's Prime Ministerial candidate. The posters in favour of CM Nitish Kumar said, " Agar sach mein jeet chahiye toh fir ek Nischay aur ek Nitish chahiye (If victory is the goal, then we need resolve and Nitish."

The bloc will meet on Tuesday to discuss various issues, with seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections being the main focus, sources said. Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi, who spoke to ANI on Tuesday, said that the meeting of the Opposition alliance will also cover other crucial aspects such as seat-sharing and common agenda.

"At the meeting today, important aspects such as seat sharing and others are likely to be discussed. The AAP and Arvind Kejriwal will do everything possible to make the (Opposition) alliance a success," Atishi said.

Seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls, which are barely four months away, is likely to be the top priority for the next INDIA bloc meeting and will be vital for the Congress, which faced a crushing defeat in the heartland states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The first meeting of the united Opposition was held in Patna on June 23, on the initiative of Nitish, while the second was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting of the Opposition alliance was held in Mumbai for two days -- on August 31 and September 1.

The alliance, led by the Congress, was formed with the main aim of posing a joint challenge to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the next general elections. At the Mumbai meeting, the members of the Opposition bloc passed resolutions to jointly fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and announced that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalised as soon as possible through a 'spirit of give-and-take'.