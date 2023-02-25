'Nitish Kumar Seeking Sonia Gandhi's Shelter, Sitting In Lalu Yadav's Lap For PM's Post': Amit Shah In Bihar

Patna (Bihar): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Shah alleged that the former NDA ally is seeking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi`s shelter as he is "greedy" for Prime Ministerial post. "Nitish Kumar, who spent his entire life opposing Congress, is taking the shelter of Sonia Gandhi only because of the greed for Prime Minister`s post." Coming down heavily on the Bihar CM Kumar, Shah said that the former is now sitting in RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav`s lap as he has a fascination for Prime Minister`s post," he said while addressing the "Kisan-Majdoor Samagam" on the occasion of Swami Sahjanand Saraswati ji`s Jayanti in Patna.

"Nitish Kumar, who broke the Janata Party, because he wanted to fight against Lalu Yadav`s politics of casteism and corruption is now sitting in the lap of Lalu Yadav in the fascination for Prime Minister`s post," said Shah.

बिहार में डेयरी क्षेत्र में बहुत संभावनाएं हैं।



मगर दुग्ध उत्पादन के लिए पशु को चारे की आवश्यकता होती है और जब मुख्यमंत्री चारा चुराने वाले के साथ सत्ता में बैठ गया हो तो किसानों का भला कैसे होगा? pic.twitter.com/BPvVLlkHyW — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 25, 2023

Referring to the thoughts of Swami Sahajanand for farmers and labourers, he said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi could fulfil them and no one else can. "In 2009-14, food grains worth 1.45 lakh were purchased, while during 2014-19, the BJP government bought wheat and paddy worth 8 lakh crore. But the farmers of Bihar did not get its benefit, now the BJP government will be formed, then the farmers of Bihar will also be benefited," said Shah.

Addressing the "Kisan-Majdoor Samagam" he said that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government has resolved to set up government dairies in 2 lakh panchayats through cooperatives." The BJP government has resolved to set up government dairies in 2 lakh panchayats through cooperatives. Bihar is the most suitable place for dairy. Here there is land, water and toiling labourers," said Shah.

Amit Shah urged the people not to worry about Lalu as the BJP government will be formed in Bihar and there will be no theft of fodder in the state. "Under PM Modi`s rule, the agriculture budget was increased to buy paddy and wheat on MSP, but the budget in Bihar is the same. Bihar has become Jungle Raj in Nitish Kumar`s fascination for power," he said.

"Our Prime Minister says that there is a lot of potential for dairy in Bihar. Bihar has land, water and hardworking farmers. If properly managed in Bihar, Bihar can become the largest milk-producing state in the whole of India," he added. Referring to the 2014 Manmohan-Sonia government, Shah said that the budget for agriculture during their government was 25 thousand crore rupees, which the Modi government increased.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be restricted to under 100 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, if all the opposition parties fight unitedly.