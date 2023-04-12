Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav Meet Arvind Kejriwal, Pledge To Change ‘Most Corrupt’ Govt At Centre

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and took a pledge to change the “most corrupt” government at the Centre.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/55cVYoBxQJ — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Speaking to reporters after their meeting, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, “We will unite as many opposition parties as possible." On his turn, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, “This is the most corrupt government in the country after Independence and it is essential for all opposition parties to unite and change the government in power."

#WATCH | "This is the most corrupt government in the country after independence and it is essential for all opposition parties to unite and change the government in power," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar & Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi pic.twitter.com/yDWAm9IZcG — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Nitish, Tejashwi Meet Rahul, Kharge

Bihar CM and his deputy earlier met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who described the initiative as "historic". Their meeting assumes significance as this is the first major step in forging opposition unity and taking it forward ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls despite differences among some regional outfits.

However, to take forward unity efforts, leaders have stressed that they should leave their differences apart and should focus on defeating the BJP and that the leadership issue will be decided after the polls. The leaders, who jointly addressed a press conference after the meeting, also parried questions on the leadership issue.

‘Democracy, Constitution Under Attack’

The Opposition will together protect the Constitution and democracy and unitedly give a new direction to the country, Kharge told reporters. He also said the opposition would unite to fight all upcoming elections, including assembly elections this year and the Lok Sabha polls next year.

In his remarks, the Bihar chief minister, who broke the alliance with the BJP in August last year, said, "We will make all efforts to unite more and more parties in the country. We will make all efforts, sit together, and work unitedly, this has been decided."

"After today's discussions, we will move forward on that basis. All those who agree will sit together and decide the future course of action," he said. In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, "Will preserve the Constitution and save democracy. Rahul Gandhi ji and we met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav ji and other leaders, reiterated our resolve to raise the voice of the people together and give a new direction to the country."

Historic Meeting: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said the opposition will together develop its vision for the country and present the same before the people as they fight the ongoing ideological battle together. "We held a historic meeting here. A lot of issues were discussed and we decided that we will unite all parties and fight the upcoming polls in a united manner. We have made this decision and all of us will work for this," Gandhi told reporters while lauding the efforts of Kumar, Yadav and others sitting along with him.

He said the leaders present at the meeting will work on a common line of thought and asserted that efforts were being made in this regard. "In this battle of ideology, a historic step has been taken today towards the unity of the opposition. Standing together, we will fight together - for India," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi and shared his picture with other leaders.

Nitish An Architect Of Opposition Unity: JDU

The JDU tweeted in Hindi, saying, "Nitish ji will prove to be the architect of opposition unity in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections." Asked how many opposition parties will come together, Gandhi said, "This is a process and we will develop the opposition's vision for the country and all those parties that will come together with us, we will together fight the ongoing ideological fight in the country."

BJP’s Dig At Opposition

Meanwhile, Union minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur alleged that the alliance of the parties "drowned in the quagmire of corruption is actually a thugbandhan" (an alliance of corrupts). "These gimmicks will not hide their corruption. The public is denying them again and again. In 2014 and 2019, they formed a 'thugbandhan' here, but the result was the same, as people have rejected corrupt parties and formed the government with absolute majority twice under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," he said.

The leaders also had lunch at Kharge's residence, where JDU president Lalan Singh, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Congress leader Salman Khurshid and RJD leader Manoj Jha were also present. "The purpose of the meeting was to unite all parties. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been given the special task to reach out to (Opposition) party leaders. The Congress is also talking to some parties," Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh said after the meeting.

The Congress also is not inclined to restrict itself to around 200 seats and wants to contest more seats, claiming that it is a national player unlike many regional outfits and has a presence across the country. It has also contended that it is the only party that can directly take on the BJP due to its national footprint.

The Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress are in a coalition government in Bihar and the three parties are in talks to bring other opposition parties together on a common platform in their fight against the BJP.

Kumar arrived here on Tuesday and is expected to meet a slew of opposition leaders during his stay in the national capital. Tejashwi Yadav is also in Delhi as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Kharge has spoken to several opposition leaders including M K Stalin and Uddhav Thackeray recently, in an attempt to forge unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP. He is likely to hold discussions with other top opposition leaders in the coming days.

(With Agency Inputs)