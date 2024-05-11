New Delhi: BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday responded to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's remark that Priminister Narendra Modi is paving the way for Amit Shah as a future Prime Minister. Shan said that PM Modi is going to complete this tenure.

In response to Kejriwal's next PM remark, Shah said that there is no confusion in BJP and PM Modi will continue to lead the country in future and he will only complete this tenure.

"I want to say this to Arvind Kejriwal and company and INDI alliance that nothing as such is mentioned in BJP's constitution. PM Modi is only going to complete this tenure and PM Modi will continue to lead the country in future. There is no confusion in BJP...," Shah said in a Press Conference.

#WATCH | On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'Amit Shah will be the PM, if BJP wins' remark, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says "I want to say this to Arvind Kejriwal and company and INDI alliance that nothing as such is mentioned in BJP's constitution. PM Modi is only going to… https://t.co/eJgCHox2Q7 pic.twitter.com/bKJQ4OtMhe — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024

CM Kejriwal held a first press conference today after being released from Tihar Jail. He attacked the BJP and said that they are continuously asking who will be the INDIA alliance Prime Minister but PM Modi is turning 75 then who will be the BJP's next PM.

"...These people ask the INDIA alliance who will be their Prime Minister. I ask BJP who will be your Prime Minister? PM Modi is turning 75, on 17th September. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years...LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire on 17th September..," Kejriwal said.

He further added that if BJP will form a government they dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah PM of the country.

"If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi's guarantee?..," he said.