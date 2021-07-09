हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Covid-19 vaccination

COVID-19 vaccination drive suspended in Mumbai today due to shortage of vaccines

COVID-19 vaccination drive suspended in Mumbai today due to shortage of vaccines
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday (July 8, 2021) said that civic and government-run vaccination centres in Mumbai won’t be administering COVID-19 vaccines on Friday (July 9, 2021) due to a shortage of vaccines. According to the statement by BMC, the vaccination drive at these centres will remain suspended on Friday and will resume only after they receive fresh stock of vaccines. 

“Citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about the vaccination, depending on the availability of vaccine stocks, and an appropriate decision has been taken," the BMC’s statement said. 

The municipal corporation had suspended inoculation at civic and government-run centres earlier on July 1 as well citing a paucity of COVID-19 vaccine doses. 

Meanwhile, as per BMC, a total of 58,84,019 citizens have been inoculated in the city till Wednesday, and of these, 12,29,546 beneficiaries had received the second dose as well.

Presently, there are 401 operational COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai, of which 283 are operated by the BMC, 20 are government-run and 98 are private centres.

BMC on Thursday informed that Mumbai reported 540 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total in the maximum city caseload has reached 7,26,824. There are presently 7,714 active cases in Mumbai.

Tags:
Covid-19 vaccinationCOVID-19 vaccination centresBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)COVID-19CoronavirusMumbai COVID-19 update
