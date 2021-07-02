‘No mention of post-poll violence in Governor’s speech’, says Suvendu Adhikari amid reports of ruckus in Bengal assembly

New Delhi: Amid the reports of ruckus in the West Bengal Assembly, on the first day of the budget session, by the BJP MLAs, Suvendu Adhikari on Friday (July 2, 2021) alleged that there was no mention of post-poll violence in West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s speech.

“There is no mention of post-poll violence in the speech of the Governor written by the state government,” Suvendu Adhikari said in a press conference on Friday.

Suvendu Adhikari also said, “We want a discussion on fake COVID-19 vaccines too. We have not been given any positive response.”

In the press conference, Suvendu Adhikari also stated that the “Supreme Court, as well as Hight Court, has observed that there was post-poll violence. Even today, it’s continuing on BJP workers.”

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the police to register all cases of the victims of the post-poll violence in West Bengal. The high Court also directed the state government to ensure medical treatment for all victims and to ensure ration for the affected even if they don’t have ration cards.

Suvendu Adhikari welcomed this decision by the West Bengal HC and said, “I want to welcome the court order. An independent agency should investigate and lodge an FIR and be investigated outside the state. Bengal govt was lying all the while. There was post poll violence being reported all the while.”

While talking on the issue of TMC writing to Prime Minister for removal of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Suvendu Adhikari said, “I did not meet Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. He refused to meet me yesterday.”

At last, BJP leader & Bengal Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari refuted claims that BJP MLAs staged a walkout. “BJP MLAs did not stage a walkout,” said Suvendu Adhikari.

