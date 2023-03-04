'No Religious Minority Can Freely Live In Pakistan Today': India At UNHRC

New Delhi: India exercised its right to reply at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to criticize Pakistan for its handling of religious freedom for minorities. Seema Pujani, India's representative, spoke out against Pakistan, stating that no religious minority can practice their faith freely in the country. Specifically, Pujani mentioned the persecution of the Ahmadiyya community. She also accused Pakistan of misusing the UNHRC to spread "malicious propaganda" against India as per an ANI report.

In addition to religious freedom, Pujani brought attention to enforced disappearances in Pakistan. She cited statistics from Pakistan's own commission of inquiry, which received 8463 complaints in the last decade. Pujani stated that the Baloch people are the most affected by this policy and that individuals such as students, doctors, engineers, teachers, and community leaders are regularly disappeared by the state.

"No religious minority can freely live or practice its religion in Pakistan today", Indian Diplomat @IndiaUNGeneva @SeemaPujani at UN HRC pic.twitter.com/tIwCVlO7bX — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 3, 2023

Pujani also criticized the treatment of the Christian community in Pakistan. She stated that Christians are frequently targeted through draconian blasphemy laws, and that state institutions officially reserve sanitation jobs for Christians. Moreover, she raised concerns about the conversion of underage minority girls, stating that they are often converted to Islam with the aid of a predatory state and an apathetic judiciary.

Pujani also noted that Hindu and Sikh communities face similar issues of frequent attacks on their places of worship and forced conversions of underage girls. She also criticized Pakistan's proposed bill to impose a five-year jail term for anyone who scandalizes or ridicules the military or the judiciary.

Furthermore, Pujani slammed Pakistan for its support of terrorism, claiming that Pakistan's "security agencies have nurtured and sheltered Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar for decades."

She accused Pakistan of actively aiding, hosting, and abetting international terrorists. Pujani recalled that Osama bin Laden lived next to Pakistan's premier military academy, and that Pakistan's policies are directly responsible for the death of thousands of civilians around the world. Pujani also criticized Pakistan's obsession with India, while its population battles for their lives, livelihoods, and freedom.