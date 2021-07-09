Nocturnal encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, joint operation of security forces in progress

New Delhi: A nocturnal encounter at Redwani village of Kulgam district in south Kashmir between security forces and terrorists in the wee hours of Friday (July 9, 2021) morning.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “#Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

#Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 8, 2021

Earlier a joint team of Police, RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the village said a police officer.

The police officer also added that “as the joint team of searching party cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, fire was retaliated and a encounter started.”

This is the fourth encounter in the last 48 hours in Kashmir. Earlier, in three encounters, security forces claimed they have killed 5 terrorists and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Live TV