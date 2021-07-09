हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kulgam encounter

Nocturnal encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, joint operation of security forces in progress

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “#Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

Nocturnal encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, joint operation of security forces in progress
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: A nocturnal encounter at Redwani village of Kulgam district in south Kashmir between security forces and terrorists in the wee hours of Friday (July 9, 2021) morning.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “#Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

Earlier a joint team of Police, RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the village said a police officer. 

The police officer also added that “as the joint team of searching party cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, fire was retaliated and a encounter started.”

This is the fourth encounter in the last 48 hours in Kashmir. Earlier, in three encounters, security forces claimed they have killed 5 terrorists and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kulgam encounterencounter in KashmirTerrorismJammu and KashmirTerroristEncounterKulgamCRPFJammu and Kashmir Police
Next
Story

Jharkhand extends lockdown-like restrictions till June 17, bus service to be prohibited

Must Watch

PT12M44S

DNA: Learn to beat depression from Dilip Sahab