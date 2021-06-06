Noida, Ghaziabad get respite as Uttar Pradesh govt lifts corona curfew

New Delhi: Amid a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday (June 6, 2021) lifted COVID-imposed curfew from all districts, barring Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur.

The announcement was made by ACS Information Navneet Sehgal. He revealed that the COVID-imposed curfew is being lifted from all districts, including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

“Uttar Pradesh lifts COVID-imposed curfew from all districts barring Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur as active cases in these three districts are above 600,” said ACS Information Navneet Sehgal.

However, the night curfew and weekend curfew will continue to remain, the state government said.

Earlier, the state authorities had issued a directive that stated that COVID-imposed curfew will be lifted in districts with less than 600 active cases.

“From 1,025 active cases on June 1, it came down to 631 on Saturday. This has brightened the prospect lifting of the curfew in the district. However, a decision in this regard will be taken by the district magistrate (DM) once the active cases are below 600. Given the trend, it is likely next week,” Gupta was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday had said that a two-day weekly corona curfew should be implemented in all 75 districts of the state. He further directed the police and local administrations be more vigilant after 6 pm.

"The cooperation of every citizen is important to win the fight against the pandemic. Also, the police needs to ramp up their efforts and make people aware about the situation," he added.

Till Saturday, the active cases in Ghaziabad stood at 631, while in Noida it stood at 610.

Additionally, the state has vaccinated 2.23 crore, making it the only state in the country to have vaccinated over 5 crore of its population. More than 31 lakh youth have been vaccinated in the state till now.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 1100 new COVID-19 cases. The total active cases of the state stands 17000 and 3.10 lakh has been tested in last 24 hours.

