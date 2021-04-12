Noida, Ghaziabad shut schools in view of rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh authorities on Sunday (April 11) announced that all government as well as private schools for classes 1 to 12 along with other educational institutions in Noida and Ghaziabad will remain closed till April 30.

Earlier, the state authorities had directed the schools and other educational institutions to remain closed till April 17, but amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections in the state, the government has now pushed the date to month end.

The state government also said that the examinations will be conducted as per the schedule, adding that all teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend their respective institutions.

The announcement was made after a review meeting, which was attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at the Raj Bhavan in the state capital, Lucknow, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, after Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest single-day spike in the state this year, over 15,353 new COVID-19 infections, on Sunday (April 11), the Yogi Adityanath government acted promptly and impose night curfew in all districts which recorded more than 500 active COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, Noida recorded 219 cases, while Ghaziabad saw 155 fresh COVID-19 infections. District authorities revealed that over 2,000 daily tests are being conducted in Noida, while in Ghaziabad it stands at 3,000 tests daily.

Additionally, bothe the districts have put in place night curfews between 10 pm to 5 am in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

