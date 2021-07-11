Noida imposes Section 144 till August 30 ahead of Shivratri, Bakri-Eid

New Delhi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to impose Section 144 in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) from July 10 till August 30 as part of the district’s COVID-19 protection measures.

The decision to impose Section 144 comes ahead of upcoming religious festivals, including Shivratri, Raksha Bandhan, Bakri-Eid, Janmashtami and Muharram, during which there is a possibility of a threat to peace and law and order by anti-social elements.

According to the new orders by the authorities, not more than 50 people will not be allowed entry into any religious place at a time. Activities concerned with social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural festivals and other gatherings won't be allowed without prior permission from the district administration.

The authorities also stated that all other activities will remain banned except medical and essential services in every containment zone in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Shraddha Pandey, said, "All major festivals like Shravan, Shivratri, Bakri-Eid, Independence Day, Muharram, Raksha Bandhan and Janamashtami are celebrated in July and August."

"On these major occasions, Section 144 has been imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar district to prevent people from contracting COVID-19, curbing the spread of the infection and the possibility of disturbing peace and order in the state by anti-social elements," she added.

The district authorities revealed that gyms, cinema halls and sports complexes will function at 50 percent capacity while swimming pools will remain closed. The timings of the restaurants operating in the district will remain the same (7 am- 9 pm). However, eating while standing or sitting at sweet, street food and fast food shops and eateries will not be allowed.

Additionally, metro, buses and cab services in the district will not be permitted to have more than 50 percent occupancy. Two people along with the driver will be allowed in an auto-rickshaw, three people, including the driver in an e-rickshaw, and not more than four persons will be allowed in a four-wheeler.

At last, the authorities said that no person will be allowed to sell or play any audio, video cassette or CDs that are misleading and disrupt communal harmony. The district administration has made it clear that no person will be allowed to take out a procession without prior permission nor will he/she allowed to block the roads. Violation of the police order will be punishable under IPC Section 188 (disobeying public order).

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday recorded four COVID-related deaths and 100 new cases, taking the total number of fatalities and infections to 22,693 and 17,07,225 respectively.

(With IANS inputs)

