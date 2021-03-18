Noida metro to play songs for riders, earn money too, here’s how

Gautam Budh Nagar: Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited is soon going to surprise its customers with new entertainment techniques. Now the travellers travelling from Delhi-NCR from Noida are going to get a new way of enjoying their ride.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation has a plan which will keep its customers happy and will also make the corporation money. NMRC has also floated a tender for the same.

The corporation is going to add music to its announcement systems. Beside announcing the meaningful instructions and destinations, the system will now also keep the passenger entertaine.

Additionally, the state will also witness its first ever pod taxi from Noida airport. The Yamuna authority on Tuesday entrusted the responsibility of making its physical report and detailed project report to Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited, an Indian port rail and ropeway corporation.

In the first phase, a taxi will run from Film City to Noida Airport and from Noida Airport to Greater Noida in the second phase.