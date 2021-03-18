हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida Metro line

Noida metro to play songs for riders, earn money too, here’s how

Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited is soon going to surprise its customers with new entertainment techniques. Now the travellers travelling from Delhi-NCR from Noida are going to get a new way of enjoying their ride. 

Noida metro to play songs for riders, earn money too, here’s how
File Photo (Credits: indiarailinfo)

Gautam Budh Nagar: Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited is soon going to surprise its customers with new entertainment techniques. Now the travellers travelling from Delhi-NCR from Noida are going to get a new way of enjoying their ride. 

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation has a plan which will keep its customers happy and will also make the corporation money. NMRC has also floated a tender for the same. 

The corporation is going to add music to its announcement systems. Beside announcing the meaningful instructions and destinations, the system will now also keep the passenger entertaine. 

Additionally, the state will also witness its first ever pod taxi from Noida airport. The Yamuna authority on Tuesday entrusted the responsibility of making its physical report and detailed project report to Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited, an Indian port rail and ropeway corporation.

In the first phase, a taxi will run from Film City to Noida Airport and from Noida Airport to Greater Noida in the second phase.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Noida Metro lineNoida Metro Rail CorporationAqua Line metro trainsentertaining tour
Next
Story

ICSE result verification window closes today, apply online at icsi.edu

Must Watch

PT10M22S

Wrestler Ritika Phogat commits suicide after losing wrestling match