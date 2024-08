Northern Railway Cancels, Diverts Several Trains Due To THIS Reason - Check Full List

New Delhi: The Northern Railway has announced temporary changes to train services due to non-interlocking work at Jaitipur station on the Kanpur Central-Lucknow section. Eight trains have been cancelled, eight have been diverted and several other trains have been regulated.

"It is notified for the information of the general public that due to Non –Interlocking work at Jaitipur station o­n Kanpur Central -Lucknow section over Lucknow Division, the following trains shall remain temporarily cancelled, diverted, regulated," the Northern Railway statement read.

List Of Trains Cancelled

01823 Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi - Lucknow Charbagh Passenger special JCO Aug 12 to Aug 14.

01824 Lucknow Charbagh-Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Passenger special JCO- Aug 12 to Aug 14.

05380 Kasganj - Lucknow Jn. Passenger Special JCO- Aug 12 to Aug 13.

05379 Lucknow Jn.- Kasganj Passenger Special JCO-Aug 13 to Aug 14

14124 Kanpur Central - Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Express JCO- Aug 12 to Aug 14.

14123 Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Kanpur Central Express JCO- Aug 13 to Aug 15.

04297 Utraitia - Kanpur Central MEMU Special JCO- Aug 12 to Aug 14.

04296 Kanpur Central - Utraitia MEMU Special JCO- Aug 13 to Aug 15

List Of Trains Diverted

12589 Gorakhpur – Secunderabad Express: Aug 14, 2024, diverted via Gorakhpur – Ayodhya Dham Jn – Sultanpur Jn – MBDD Pratapgarh Jn – Prayag Junction – Kanpur Central

12103 Pune – Lucknow Jn. Express: Aug 13, 2024, diverted via Unnao Jn – Makhi – Balamu Jn – Alamnagar – Lucknow Jn.

09418 Danapur – Ahmedabad Special: Aug 13, 2024, diverted via Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn – Mirzapur – Prayagraj Jn – Kanpur Central

12875 Puri – Anand Vihar Terminal Express: Aug 13, 2024, diverted via Rae Bareli – Dalmau Jn – Unnao Jn – Kanpur Central

12173 Lokmanyatilak – Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Express: Aug 13, 2024, diverted via Unnao Jn – Dalmau Jn – Rae Bareli – Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction

09405 Sabarmati Bg – Patna Jn Special: Aug 13, 2024, diverted via Kanpur Central – Prayagraj Jn – Mirzapur – Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

09112 Gorakhpur Jn – Vadodara Jn Special: Aug 14, 2024, diverted via Gorakhpur – Ayodhya Dham – Sultanpur – Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh – Prayag – Kanpur Central

09417 Ahmedabad – Danapur Special: Aug 12, 2024, diverted via Unnao Jn – Dalmau Jn – Rae Bareli – Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh – Varanasi

List Of Train Regulated

09111 Vadodara – Gorakhpur Special: Aug 5, regulated by 80 minutes at Kanpur Central

14124 Kanpur Central – Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction Express: Aug 6, regulated by 30 minutes at Kanpur Central

15084 Farrukhabad – Chhapra Express: Aug 6, regulated by 15 minutes en-route

04137 Gwalior – Barauni Special: Aug 7, regulated by 140 minutes at Kanpur Central

11124 Barauni – Gwalior Mail: Aug 8, regulated by 50 minutes en-route

15269 Muzaffarpur – Sabarmati JanSadharan Express: Aug 8, regulated by 40 minutes en-route

12511 Gorakhpur – Kochuveli Rapti Sagar Express: Aug 9, regulated by 15 minutes en-route

04296 Kanpur Central – Utraitia MEMU Special: Aug 11, regulated by 120 minutes

12522 Ernakulam Jn. – Barauni Rapti Sagar Express: Aug 9, regulated by 120 minutes

19409 Sabarmati – Gorakhpur Express: Aug 10, regulated by 65 minutes

01823 Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi – Lucknow Charbagh Passenger: Aug 11, regulated by 30 minutes at Kanpur Central

12512 Kochuveli – Gorakhpur Rapti Sagar Express: Aug 11, regulated by 120 minutes at Kanpur Central

19401 Sabarmati – Lucknow Express: Aug 12, regulated by 65 minutes at Kanpur Central

04298 Kanpur Central – Lucknow MEMU: Aug 14, regulated by 180 minutes at Kanpur Central

15066 Panvel – Gorakhpur Express: Aug 13, regulated by 145 minutes at Kanpur Central

22531 Chhapra – Mathura SF Express: Aug 14, regulated by 120 minutes

15067 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Weekly Express: Aug 14, regulated by 70 minutes at Gorakhpur

04295 Lucknow – Kanpur Central MEMU: Aug 14, regulated by 90 minutes at Lucknow Charbagh

12003 Lucknow Jn – New Delhi Swarn Shatabdi Express: Aug 14, regulated by 15 minutes at Lucknow Jn, departing at 15:45 hrs instead of 15:30 hrs