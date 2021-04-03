Not lockdown but vaccination is solution to COVID-19: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday (April 3) received his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine and said that lockdown is not the solution to check the rising number of cases but vaccination is.

Sisodia received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Maulana Azad Hospital. His wife and two other family members were also inoculated.

He posted pictures from the hospital and wrote in the caption of his Twitter post, “Thankful to our brilliant scientists, medical teams & everyone who worked tirelessly for making vaccines for us. Center Govt should provide vaccine for all without age restrictions. Let's fight #Covid together!”

Got vaccinated with my family today @HospitalLok! Thankful to our brilliant scientists, medical teams & everyone who worked tirelessly for making vaccines for us. Center Govt should provide vaccine for all without age restrictions. Let's fight #Covid together! pic.twitter.com/0xPLaXHY64 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 3, 2021

After receiving the vaccine, the Minister spoke to the media and said that all Delhi government-run hospitals have adequate vaccines and people need to visit the centres to get the shots. He said a lockdown is no solution to contain COVID-19, only mass vaccination can break the growing chain of the virus.

He added that although the Centre has allowed vaccination for those above the age of 45 years, it needs to be open for all.

"We have to break the coronavirus chain. This is the only way to control the situation," Sisodia said.

When asked if the Delhi government will request the Centre to allow the mass drive, the Minister said: "Across the world wherever Covid-19 cases have surged for a second or third time, emphasis was given to a mass vaccination drive for all. We need to break the chain and this can happen only through vaccination, tracing and testing."

Delhi has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks. On Friday, the capital city reported 3,594 new infections.

