‘Not Neutral, India On Side Of...’: PM Modi Ends Landmark Ukraine Visit With Message Of Peace | Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine, the first by an Indian leader since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1992, saw New Delhi offering its support to Ukraine in seeking peace amid the ongoing war with Russia. Modi emphasized that India's stance is not neutral but firmly "on the side of peace." Modi offered “as a friend” to help bring peace to Ukraine.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed India as a potential host for the second Ukraine peace summit, highlighting the country as one of a select few from the Global South. Zelenskyy shared this proposal directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“As for the Peace Summit, I believe the second Peace Summit must take place. It would be good if it could be held in one of the Global South countries," reported PTI quoting Zelenskyy. "I told Prime Minister Modi that we could have the Global Peace Summit in India. It's a big country, it's a great democracy - the largest one," he said.

Zelenskyy further hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Ukraine since the country's independence as a historic moment. He announced that India and Ukraine have signed four agreements across a broad range of areas, including medical cooperation, agricultural collaboration, humanitarian aid, and cultural exchanges.

During his discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid the ongoing conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India's unwavering readiness to take an "active role" in efforts to restore peace in Ukraine. Modi also stated his willingness to personally contribute to ending the hostilities.

Zelenskyy further flagged India-Russia oil trade and said that Russia will have 'significant challenges' if the worl, India, stops buying subsidised oil from it.

Lauding Indian Prime Minister’s visit to the country, Zelenskyy said that it is important that India supports Kyiv's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Acknowledging India’s role in bringing peace to Ukraine, Zelenskyy highlighted, "I think that India began to recognise that this is not just conflict, this is a real war of one man and his name is Putin against a whole country whose name is Ukraine.”