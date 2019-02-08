Now, poster over Rafale row surfaces in MP, Rahul Gandhi shown as 'Ram', PM Narendra Modi as 'Ravana'

BHOPAL: In the latest addition to the ongoing poster war between the country's two leading political parties, a new poster has surfaced in the Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal showing Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ten-headed demon king 'Ravana'.

The picture of the poster, shared by the news agency ANI, also takes a swipe at the ruling BJP over the Rafale fighter jet deal row.

Madhya Pradesh: Poster seen in Bhopal portraying Congress President Rahul Gandhi as Lord Rama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Ravana. pic.twitter.com/MNaMu3cBjI — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2019

In the poster, PM Modi has been seen flying on top of a Rafale jet carrying a caption: '' watchman is the thief.''

The poster, believed to have been put up by Suraj Tiwari Fans club, carries pictures of several top rung leaders of the Congress party.

The poster further reads: Thieves your days are numbered, we are Lord Ram's devotees, we have no problems other than the thieves.

This is not the first time that posters targeting the top leaders of the two parties have come up in various cities ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha election.

A poster portraying Rahul Gandhi as ''Lord Ram'' had come up in Bihar's capital Patna sometimes back.

According to news agency ANI, the posters were put up by local Congress workers.

Interestingly, the pictures of all top party leaders, including former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi's sister and newly-appointed party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and many others, have also been included in the posters.

In an apparent dig at the ruling BJP, which is known for its 'Hindutva' stand, the posters read: ''They (BJP) kept chanting Ram-Ram, You (Rahul) live like Lord Ram.''

The posters also talk about the upcoming Congress rally - Jan Akansha Rally - which is scheduled to be held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on February 3. The rally is expected to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi and top party leaders.

Last year, in September 2018, when Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to begin his party's campaign for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, posters portraying him as 'Shiv Bhakt Rahul Gandhi' were seen in the Bhopal.

The posters that were put up showed the Congress president offering water to a 'shiva- ling' with a picture of the Mount Kailash (Lord Shiva's abode) in the background.

Similarly, in September 2018, a poster put up by some Congress workers depicted Rahul Gandhi as a 'Brahmin'.

In the poster featuring Rahul Gandhi, each leader had the name of a caste written on them to show which caste they belonged to.

In the poster, 'Brahmin Samuday' was written in the caption below Rahul Gandhi's name to indicate that he belongs to the Brahmin community.

Not only Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka too has featured in several posters put up by some disgruntled party workers in Uttar Pradesh.

Last year in October, several posters that read 'Priyanka Vadra missing' were put up by several unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli.

The posters criticised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her absence from the constituency and asked if she will be back in the town only on the next Eid.