NTA JEE Main 2021 update: Exam dates for Maharashtra, Bahrain candidates announced at jeemain.nta.nic.in

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency on Wednesday (July 28, 2021) announced the dates for session 3 of JEE Main 2021 for candidates in flood-affected areas. The agency will now be conducting session 3 of JEE Main 2021 again for candidates who were supposed to take exams at their assigned exam centre in Kohlapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara on July 25 and July 27, 2021.

According to the latest notification, the exam has been scheduled to be held on August 3 and 4. The session 3 paper of JEE Main 2021 Paper 1 for B.E./B.Tech for the remaining students in the cities of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara in Maharashtra will be held on August 3 and 4, NTA said.

Additionally, the candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the agency- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates need to note that the above details are only valid for those who could not appear for the July 25 and 27 JEE Main (Session 3) in the mentioned cities.

On the other hand, NTA has also announced dates for candidates in Bahrain. These dates are for those candidates who could not appear for the JEE Main 2021 (Session 1) on 23, 24, 25, and 26 February 2021 due to the COVID-induced lockdown in place.

The JEE Main 2021 (Session-1) for paper 1 B.E./B.Tech will be held on August 3 and 4, 2021 and Paper 2A & 2B for B.Arch./B.Planning will be on August 5, 2021. Candidates for both these exams can download their admit cards from the official website.

