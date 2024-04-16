Odisha: 5 Dead, 38 Injured As Bus Plunges From Flyover In Jajpur

New Delhi: A tragic accident on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday left five people dead and several others injured as a passenger bus veered off a flyover in Jajpur, Odisha. The bus that was en route from Puri to West Bengal, plummeted from the flyover, resulting in the loss of lives and causing injuries to several passengers, officials confirmed. The bus carrying around 50 passengers fell from a flyover on National Highway-16 near Barabati.

Jajpur Superintendent of Police, Vinit Agarwal told ANI, " This unfortunate incident happened with a bus which was going from Puri towards West Bengal, there were around 42 to 43 passengers on the bus." He said that the injured individuals have been directed to SCB Medical College in Cuttack. Agarwal further said that according to the latest updates received, five individuals have lost their lives.

#WATCH | Odisha: 5 people died and many injured after a bus fell from flyover in Jajpur. pic.twitter.com/4riCIzVrvY — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

As per Chief District Medical Officer Shibasish Moharana, the injured individuals, numbering 38, have been rushed to Hospital in Cuttack for urgent medical attention. Moharana added that among the injured, one person is in critical condition.

Details surrounding the circumstances leading to the tragic event remain limited, with authorities yet to provide further information.