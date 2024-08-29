Omar Abdullah: Alliance Needed in Jammu and Pir Panjal to Counter BJP

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, campaigning in the Ganderbal constituency where he is running for election, stated, “Forming an alliance with Congress is crucial, particularly in Jammu and the Pir Panjal region, to maximize our efforts to defeat the BJP.”

He added, “I no longer take any election lightly; seriousness is required, as I have learned from the recent Lok Sabha defeat.”

Responding to questions about his evolving stance on electoral participation, Abdullah criticized those accusing him of compromising his principles, implicitly referencing PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti. While Mufti herself is not contesting, her daughter Iltija is running in Bijbihara. “Those who criticize me should reflect on their own choices,” he remarked.

Abdullah also voiced concerns about the current assembly's strength, stating, “The present assembly is not as powerful as it used to be, but it can be strengthened through these elections.”

Regarding the bail hearing of jailed MP Engineer Rashid, whose party has decided to contest the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah emphasized that such decisions are determined by the court and not influenced by electoral outcomes. “Let’s wait to see under what conditions Engineer Rashid will be granted bail,” he noted.

Battling against PDP candidate Bashir Ahmad Mir in Ganderbal, Abdullah reiterated, “No election is easy. Contesting the polls is always challenging.”