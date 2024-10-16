Omar Abdullah Set To Take Oath As First CM Of J&K UT Soon

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President, Omar Abdullah, is all set to take the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir today.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Omar Abdullah and his council of ministers. Security has been heightened around Abdullah's residence and key areas in Srinagar ahead of the event.

In an invitation letter shared by Omar Abdullah on X from LG Manoj Sinha, it said, "I have received a letter of 11th October, 2024 from Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, wherein it has been informed that you have been unanimously elected as Leader of the Legislature Party."

"As separately settled, I shall administer Oath of Office and Secrecy to you, and to those recommended by you for induction as members of your Council of Ministers, at SKICC, Srinagar on 16th October 2024 at 11:30 a.m. I take this opportunity to wish you a highly productive tenure and success in your endeavors in the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," LG Sinha said.

Congress-NC Alliance Secures Victory

This significant political moment comes after the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance secured a majority in the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The coalition won a total of 48 seats, with the National Conference emerging victorious in 42 constituencies, while the Congress secured 6.

The formation of the new government marks the first elected administration in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the state into two Union Territories in 2019.

A Legacy of Leadership

Omar Abdullah's political journey is deeply rooted in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. His grandfather, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, was the first Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir after its accession to India and later served as the Chief Minister.

His father, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, has held the position of Chief Minister three times. Omar himself previously served as Chief Minister of the erstwhile state from 2009 to 2015 and was also the Union Minister of State for External Affairs under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government from 2001 to 2002.

End of Presidential Rule in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir had been under President's rule since 2018 after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support from the coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti of the People's Democratic Party (PDP). The recent revocation of President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir has paved the way for the formation of a new government, following the successful assembly elections.

Leaders from INDIA Bloc Attend Ceremony

Leaders from various political parties, especially those part of the INDIA Bloc, have arrived in Srinagar to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Notable leaders present include Akhilesh Yadav, President of the Samajwadi Party; Supriya Sule, working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP); Prakash Karat from the Communist Party of India (Marxist); and DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi.