हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

Omicron scare: India drops Singapore from list of 'at-risk' nations, details here

Amid Omicron scare, India added several countries to the 'at-risk' list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival, including post-arrival testing for COVID-19 infection. 

Omicron scare: India drops Singapore from list of &#039;at-risk&#039; nations, details here
File Photo

New Delhi: As the Omicron variant triggers panic around the world, India on Thursday (December 9) revised the list of "at-risk" countries, travellers from where are required to adhere to additional measures on arrival, ANI reported. 

Releasing the updated list on November 9, 2021, India removed Singapore from its list of "at-risk" nations. As per the Centre, the current list of "at-risk" nations includes countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong and Israel.

Earlier, to stem the transmission, India had added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for COVID-19 infection. Notably, India currently has 23 cases of the Omicron variant.

The development comes a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) said the Omicron has reached 57 nations and warned that the number of patients needing hospitalisation is likely to rise as the variant spreads. On November 26, the WHO classified the highly mutant COVID-19 variant B.1.1529 or Omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa, as a 'variant of concern'. 

Meanwhile, amid call for booster doses across the world, WHO vaccine advisory panel on Thursday recommended that people who are immunocompromised or received an inactivated vaccine should receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronCOVID-19CoronavirusIndiaSingapore
Next
Story

Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder killed in IAF chopper crash was set for promotion

Must Watch

PT33M5S

Farmers at Singhu border prepare to head back home