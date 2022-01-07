हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Omicron variant of COVID-19 is highly transmissible but mild: Expert

"The symptoms are just like flu such as fever and weakness. Loss of smell and taste might have in some patients. There will be less hospitalization. Omicron is highly transmissible but a mild variant," said Dr Basu.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: An expert from Kolkata Hospital on Thursday (January 6, 2022) said the Omicron variant of coronavirus is highly transmissible but milder variant than Delta. 

While interacting with media, Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata said, "The third wave of COVID has come. There will be an upward curve of the number of cases and then it will gradually go down. The severity of the disease when compared to the second wave, it is clinically less severe. So far we can see, patients recover in five-six days."

"The symptoms are just like flu such as fever and weakness. Loss of smell and taste might have in some patients. There will be less hospitalization. Omicron is highly transmissible but a mild variant. It is not as problematic as the Delta variant but we still need to be careful. We do not need to panic but take precautions and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour," added Dr Basu.

Meanwhile, India recorded 90,928 new COVID-19 cases, 325 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,82,876, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday. The active cases stand at 2,85,401.

The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 percent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 percent. With 325 more fatalities, the death toll has gone up to 48,2876.

The country also reported 2,630 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. With more than 85 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 7 pm on Thursday, India`s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 149.57 crore. 

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusOmicronindia omicron casesOmicron scare
